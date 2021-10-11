Refinable Hits Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $656,634.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00125450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00080139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.13 or 1.00367655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.90 or 0.06240035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.