Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.92 ($44.61).

EPA:RNO opened at €31.45 ($36.99) on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

