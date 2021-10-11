Renault’s (RNLSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Renault has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

