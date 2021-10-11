renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $632,515.03 and $99,810.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00059273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.63 or 0.99973663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.28 or 0.06056105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

