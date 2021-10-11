ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Shares of RNW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.21. 3,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,709. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.