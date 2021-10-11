Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Repligen makes up 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,089. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.13 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

