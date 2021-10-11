Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.91

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 47527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 154.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 30.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 103.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

