Revlon (NYSE:REV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

REV opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $541.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $497.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revlon will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the second quarter worth $304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Revlon by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Revlon by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Revlon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

