Revomon (REVO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $294,120.00

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $294,120.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00060736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00126250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00079006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,531.85 or 0.99637462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.57 or 0.06117934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

