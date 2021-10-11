Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce $24.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.71 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $158.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 555,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 197,742 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.45. 5,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

