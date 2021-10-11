RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.26% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.55. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

