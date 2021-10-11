RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $22.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,984. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

