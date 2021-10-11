RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $451.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $199.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.