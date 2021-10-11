RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 85.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 101.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

WHR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.41. 13,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.90.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

