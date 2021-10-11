RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

