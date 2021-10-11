Robbins Farley LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.30.

The Boeing stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.24. The stock had a trading volume of 61,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,391. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average of $232.82. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

