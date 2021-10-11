Robbins Farley LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 4.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 676,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,137,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,054,000 after buying an additional 672,723 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $57.60. 144,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

