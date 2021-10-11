Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

CTRE stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

