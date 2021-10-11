Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $542.57 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

