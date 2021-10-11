Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €62.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.09 ($70.70).

BNP traded down €0.09 ($0.11) on Monday, hitting €57.00 ($67.06). 2,512,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.55. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

