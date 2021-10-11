Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$1.25

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$514.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.02.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$232.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.