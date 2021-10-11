Royal Bank of Canada Increases Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target to C$1.25

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $0.79 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

