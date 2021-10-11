RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

