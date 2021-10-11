Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBRA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.92.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,575 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

