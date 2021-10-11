Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Shawn G. Williams Sells 2,131 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Shawn G. Williams sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $24,165.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sabre by 27.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.