Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

SAGE opened at $45.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

