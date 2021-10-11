Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Shares of SALM opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 263.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

