Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

SZGPY stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

