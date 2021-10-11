Samjo Capital LLC Has $27.51 Million Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology makes up about 18.6% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Quotient Technology worth $27,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $108,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $120,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUOT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. 19,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,921. The stock has a market cap of $539.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

