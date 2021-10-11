Samjo Capital LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Samjo Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. Research Solutions makes up approximately 2.1% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,095,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,000,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,155 shares during the period. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective for the company.

Shares of RSSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,281. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 41,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $122,050.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,343,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,930 shares of company stock valued at $250,437. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

