Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

EPA:SAN opened at €84.30 ($99.18) on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €85.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.15.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

