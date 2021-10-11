SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $360.75 Average PT from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SBAC opened at $329.86 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.46 and a 200-day moving average of $321.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

