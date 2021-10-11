Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 220,354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

