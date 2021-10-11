Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25.

