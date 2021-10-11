Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.37. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

