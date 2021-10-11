Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Stock Price Down 2%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR)’s stock price fell 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$42.94 and last traded at C$42.94. 61,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 404,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCR. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Score Media and Gaming to a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Score Media and Gaming news, Director John Albright sold 1,932,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.44, for a total value of C$87,804,113.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,634,164.46.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.