Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

SCTBF has been the subject of several research reports. SEB Equities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Securitas stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Securitas has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

