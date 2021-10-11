Seedify.fund (SFUND) One Day Volume Tops $7.10 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00006467 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $67.97 million and $7.10 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00060838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00123775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,337.87 or 0.99909361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.06 or 0.06145789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,311,896 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.