Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.99 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $102.52 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00046538 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022722 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005696 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

