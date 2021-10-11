ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,000.00 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,674 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,011.00.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SREV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 89.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

