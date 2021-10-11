Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $113.22 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.