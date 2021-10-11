Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,663 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after acquiring an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,444,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

LH stock opened at $278.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

