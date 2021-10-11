Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $487,000 in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $268,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $2,255,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $3,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

