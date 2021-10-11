Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $584,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

