Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $532,000 Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

