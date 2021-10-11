Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

