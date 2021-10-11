Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $26,024,156 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $114.07 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

