Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.