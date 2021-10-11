SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

