SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Bunge by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 282,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth about $6,252,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 23.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG opened at $84.36 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

